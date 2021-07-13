Advertisement

Melvern woman arrested on drug charges

A Melvern woman is facing several drug charges after being stopped by an Osage County Sheriff’s...
A Melvern woman is facing several drug charges after being stopped by an Osage County Sheriff’s deputy Monday night.(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Melvern woman is facing several drug charges after being stopped by an Osage County Sheriff’s deputy Monday night.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy conducted a stop around 4:30 pm near Spring St. and Main St. in Melvern for a traffic violation. During the stop, a K9 located narcotics inside the vehicle.

The driver, Karla Doty, 50, of Melvern, was taken into the Osage County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood

Latest News

KC to include all-gender restrooms in city-owned facilities
FILE
Kansas recovering from pandemic quicker than bordering states
FILE - Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)
Sen. Marshall calls for oversight hearing after SBA fails to send relief to struggling Kansans
FILE
Eskridge plan to recover February severe weather costs approved by KCC