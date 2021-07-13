Melvern woman arrested on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Melvern woman is facing several drug charges after being stopped by an Osage County Sheriff’s deputy Monday night.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy conducted a stop around 4:30 pm near Spring St. and Main St. in Melvern for a traffic violation. During the stop, a K9 located narcotics inside the vehicle.

The driver, Karla Doty, 50, of Melvern, was taken into the Osage County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.