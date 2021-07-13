Manhattan Chamber announces 2021 Business Awards finalists

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for its 2021 Business Awards.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce says it is proud to recognize the successes and outstanding achievements of members in the following five categories:

Cornerstone (Lifetime Achievement in Business and Industry)

Small Business of the Year

Women/Minority-Owned Business of the Year

Entrepreneurial Spirit and Tourism Development

The Chamber said criteria have been established for each award and nominations have been considered. It said a committee evaluated each nomination and decided finalists based on businesses that most matched the criteria.

“We are thrilled to get the opportunity to honor so many great businesses,” said Jason Smith President and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is a great opportunity to recognize the importance of the business community on Manhattan’s economy and the quality of life of its residents. We can’t wait to announce the winners on Aug. 3.”

Tourism Development Award: This award is presented to a business that has made a substantial contribution to the tourism industry in the Manhattan area. The Chamber said this business has created a new, innovative product, policy, service or event to promote and enhance tourism in the community.

The 2021 finalists for the Tourism Development Award are: Midwest Car Museum, Whoville (The not-for-profit that created the annual Festival of Lights ) Wildwood Adventure Park.



Entrepreneurial Spirit Award: This award celebrates the entrepreneur that has led the way for their business. The Chamber said the nominee will show true entrepreneurial spirit through the creation of a new business locally, despite involved risks. It said the entrepreneur will be noted for creativity and demonstration of sound business practices.

The 2021 finalists for the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award are: Manhattan Brewing Company: Adam Krebsbach, Garrett Paulman, and Jake Voegeli; Thera-pie: Tiffany Oppelt Weddle & Sons: Eric, Allyn and Tim Weddle.



Women/Minority-Owned Business Award: This award recognizes diverse business leaders and decision-making throughout industries that have a proven track record of excellence in advocating for others within their communities and workplaces through the local community.

The 2021 finalists for the Women/Minority Owned Business are: G. Thomas Jewelers Loving Arms Daycare Steve’s Floral



The Cornerstone Award: This award will be given to a Manhattan area business. The Chamber said the Cornerstone Award is considered a lifetime achievement award for a business that has had a crucial impact on the community. The 2020 winner was BHS Construction.

According to the Chamber, also at the event, Bockers Catering and Wal-Mart will be inducted into its Legacy Circle for their 50-year membership in the organization.

The Chamber said the winners will be announced at the Manhattan Conference Center during the Business Awards Lunch on Aug. 3, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.

