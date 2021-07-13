Advertisement

Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier

The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a wreck July 12, 2021.(Douglas Co., Kan. Sheriff's Office)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A mail carrier in rural Douglas Co. walked away from a scene that could have delivered a much worse outcome.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery truck, upside down at the edge of a field along a rural gravel road. The nose of the truck was buried in the ground and the back lifted in the air. They said the driver was not seriously hurt.

“Some rural mail delivery is going to be a little late today,” their tweet stated. “Driver had minor injuries but was not transported and will be okay.”

The sheriff’s office did not give further details as to what happened. 13 NEWS has reached out to them for information.

Meantime, with no serious harm to those involved, their tweet ended on a lighter note:

“What’s their motto...neither snow nor rain nor heat nor rolling their vehicle will stay these couriers from swift delivery…or something like that...”

