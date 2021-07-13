Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A mail carrier in rural Douglas Co. walked away from a scene that could have delivered a much worse outcome.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery truck, upside down at the edge of a field along a rural gravel road. The nose of the truck was buried in the ground and the back lifted in the air. They said the driver was not seriously hurt.

“Some rural mail delivery is going to be a little late today,” their tweet stated. “Driver had minor injuries but was not transported and will be okay.”

The sheriff’s office did not give further details as to what happened. 13 NEWS has reached out to them for information.

Meantime, with no serious harm to those involved, their tweet ended on a lighter note:

“What’s their motto...neither snow nor rain nor heat nor rolling their vehicle will stay these couriers from swift delivery…or something like that...”

