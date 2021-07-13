Advertisement

Late Rodeo Association president to be remembered

R. Ben Bennett
R. Ben Bennett(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - R. Ben Bennett passed away in Dec. 2019. He wore many hats in the community ranging from county commissioner and wrestling coach to rodeo association member president over the years. Now he will be remembered with a tribute at the rodeo arena on the west side of Junction City.

During the Junction City Rodeo this week, activities honoring Bennett are planned, said Association member Joyce Jensen. “We’re planning on putting up a metal poster at the west end of the arena with his picture on it.”

That photo will be unveiled Friday evening before the rodeo begins, and there will be a riderless horse tribute on both nights as well. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Bennett was among those who helped start the rodeo in 1993.

