Big volunteer crowd turns out to help Harvesters food distribution in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 200 vehicles came through the Harvesters food distribution event Tuesday morning in south Topeka, organizers said.

The food giveaway, sponsored by the Topeka Turnaround team in cooperation with Topeka Bible Church, began at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the former Gordman’s store at 3245 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The distribution, which has been sponsored by the Topeka Turnaround Team on the second Tuesday of each month for about 10 years, returns next month to its original home in the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot.

Though an estimated 250 vehicles showed up for the free food on Tuesday morning, organizers said that number actually was down from the usual 300 to 350.

Paul Shafer, of Topeka Bible Church, one of the event organizers, said he was impressed by the large number of volunteers who gave of their time for Tuesday’s food distribution.

“This seems to be one of the biggest volunteer crowds that we’ve had in awhile,” Shafer said. “And yes, a lot of younger people -- looks like junior high, high school, maybe college age -- coming with their families to serve.

“That’s really great, to have a lot of young people willing to come out and distribute food and serve.”

Ciara Frye, 13, a student at Seaman Middle School, was among the young people who came to volunteer with other members of Topeka Bible Church.

“This is the first time I’ve been here,” Frye said, “and what I love about it is just the way to see the people smile when I tell ‘em ‘Good morning’ or ‘Have a great day,’ and to see them when they get their food.

“It’s just a very warm feeling to see them like that, and it just makes me feel like if you do a little good in the world, it’ll go so far.”

The next food distribution will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, in the parking lot of the Stormont Vail Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.

The event had taken place the past few months in the Gordman’s parking lot as the Stormont Vail Events Center was being used as a site for COVID-19 vaccinations.

