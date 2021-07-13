Advertisement

KSU’s Montavious Murphy enters the transfer portal

West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) goes to pass the ball as he is defended by Kansas State...
West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) goes to pass the ball as he is defended by Kansas State forward Montavious Murphy (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s hooper Montavious Murphy announced he will enter the transfer portal and leave the Wildcats.

“After “much” consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Murphy said in a statement to Twitter. “I would like to thank coach Brad Korn and coach Weber for recruiting me and also like to thank the rest of the coaching staff for their help along the way. I am thankful for all the great experiences I have had here at Kansas State and I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. I feel that it is time for a new chapter in my basketball career and I can’t wait to get started.”

The forward began his career with a lot of promise. He started 16 games as a true freshmen. Those 16 starts were the most ever by a Kansas State true freshmen. Murphy logged three double-digit point performances as a true freshmen.

Unfortunately, injuries plagued Murphy’s career with the ‘Cats. He missed 36 games due to injury, including 25 in the 2020-21 season.

Murphy was a consensus Top 175 prospect by multiple recruiting services in 2019. Every member of the Wildcats 2019 recruiting class has transferred away from Kansas State.

