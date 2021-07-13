KC to include all-gender restrooms in city-owned facilities

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City will now include safe, all-gender bathrooms in city-owned facilities.

KCTV5 reports Kansas City will take steps to create safe and inclusive spaces for its LGBTQ+ community.

According to the report, City Manager Brian Platt signed an administrative regulation to promote single occupancy, or all-gender, restroom facilities in newly built or renovated restrooms on property owned by Kansas City.

“Kansas City is for everyone. Our employees and visitors should be able to comfortably use a restroom in a city-owned facility, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression,” Platt said.

The Kansas City City Council voted to approve the regulation in June.

According to KCTV5, the new guidelines require any newly built city-owned facility to include single occupancy, all-gender restrooms, showers and locker facilities where needed. When existing facilities owned by Kansas City undergo renovations, the same guidelines will be enforced. Additionally, it said changing tables, urinals and access to essential hygiene products should be included in newly constructed and renovated facilities whenever possible.

“The adoption of an all-gender bathroom policy is another step the City has taken in the fight for inclusivity and equality for all residents. This policy will help ensure that not only our LGBTQ+ community feels safe, but it also provides access to hygiene products and changing tables to promote dignity and security for individuals and families. It was my honor to work with my colleagues Councilman (Eric) Bunch and Mayor (Quinton) Lucas, as well as City Manager Platt, the LGBTQ Commission and KC Proud to get this passed,” said Councilwoman Andrea Bough.

The report said the City Architect will inventory existing city-owned facility restrooms, locker rooms and showers to find which can reasonably and feasibly be designated as safe all-gender spaces.

“This is more than a policy, this is an act of radical support and represents the city’s commitment to the visibility, inclusion, and safety of Kansas City’s LGBTQ+ community,” said Moon Glasgow Brown, LGBTQ Commission Chair

