Advertisement

KC to include all-gender restrooms in city-owned facilities

(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City will now include safe, all-gender bathrooms in city-owned facilities.

KCTV5 reports Kansas City will take steps to create safe and inclusive spaces for its LGBTQ+ community.

According to the report, City Manager Brian Platt signed an administrative regulation to promote single occupancy, or all-gender, restroom facilities in newly built or renovated restrooms on property owned by Kansas City.

“Kansas City is for everyone. Our employees and visitors should be able to comfortably use a restroom in a city-owned facility, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression,” Platt said.

The Kansas City City Council voted to approve the regulation in June.

According to KCTV5, the new guidelines require any newly built city-owned facility to include single occupancy, all-gender restrooms, showers and locker facilities where needed. When existing facilities owned by Kansas City undergo renovations, the same guidelines will be enforced. Additionally, it said changing tables, urinals and access to essential hygiene products should be included in newly constructed and renovated facilities whenever possible.

“The adoption of an all-gender bathroom policy is another step the City has taken in the fight for inclusivity and equality for all residents. This policy will help ensure that not only our LGBTQ+ community feels safe, but it also provides access to hygiene products and changing tables to promote dignity and security for individuals and families. It was my honor to work with my colleagues Councilman (Eric) Bunch and Mayor (Quinton) Lucas, as well as City Manager Platt, the LGBTQ Commission and KC Proud to get this passed,” said Councilwoman Andrea Bough.

The report said the City Architect will inventory existing city-owned facility restrooms, locker rooms and showers to find which can reasonably and feasibly be designated as safe all-gender spaces.

“This is more than a policy, this is an act of radical support and represents the city’s commitment to the visibility, inclusion, and safety of Kansas City’s LGBTQ+ community,” said Moon Glasgow Brown, LGBTQ Commission Chair

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood

Latest News

FILE
Kansas recovering from pandemic quicker than bordering states
FILE - Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.)
Sen. Marshall calls for oversight hearing after SBA fails to send relief to struggling Kansans
FILE
Eskridge plan to recover February severe weather costs approved by KCC
West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) goes to pass the ball as he is defended by Kansas State...
KSU’s Montavious Murphy enters the transfer portal