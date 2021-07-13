Advertisement

Kansas sees more pet adoptions than most states

(Source: Helping Hands Humane Society)
(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study found that Kansas has more pet adoptions than its neighboring states Oklahoma, Missouri and Nebraska.

Honest Paws says pet the number of pet adoptions rose throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and Kansas has more pet adoptions than most other states. It said it analyzed the adoption rate of cats and dogs in each state.

First, Honest Paws said it looked at the number of adjusted live outcomes in each state to find those with the most adoptions from shelters in 2020. From this view, Kansas in the bottom 25 with 32,554 live outcomes. However, when population size is taken into account, the ranks shift a bit.

When looking at adoptions per 100,000 residents, Kansas ranked as ninth with 1,117 live outcomes per 100,000 people. It said the state edged out Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma, but lost to Colorado.

The study also found that Kansas has an adoption rate of 6.23% for 2020. It found that in the last five years Kansas had an adoption rate of 97.5%.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

