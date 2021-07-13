Kansas recovering from pandemic quicker than bordering states

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked 29th for states recovering quickest from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is better than three of its four border states.

With 48% of the population fully vaccinated, WalletHub.com says it has released its updated rankings for States That Are Recovering the Quickest From COVID-19. It said to find the states with the most successful recoveries, it compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across metrics that include the share of the population fully vaccinated and real GDP vs. pre-COVID levels.

According to the Study, Kansas has ranked 29th for states with the quickest recoveries. It said the state ranked 35th for COVID Health, 24th for Lesuire and Travel and 14th for Economy and Labor Market, accounting for its overall score of 51.37.

However, the study showed that Colorado came in at 34th for states recovering the quickest, Oklahoma came in at 43rd and Missouri ranked 51st. The only border state that came ahead of Kansas was Nebraska, which ranked fourth in the nation.

WalletHub said Missouri ranked second for the highest death rate due to COVID-19 and tied Arkansas, Kentucky and Nevada for the highest hospitalization rate. It said Colorado had the fifth highest GDP vs. Pre-COVID levels. It also said Nebraska had the third-lowest unemployment rate vs. Pre-COVID levels while Colorado had the second-highest unemployment rate vs Pre-COVID levels. Lastly, it said Colorado also had the fifth-highest real estate active listings vs. Pre-COVID levels.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

