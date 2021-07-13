K-State season ticket holders invited to tour new $50 million Shamrock Zone

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Select K-State fans have a chance to check out the soon-to-be-opened Shamrock Zone this week.

K-State Athletics announced Tuesday all season ticket holders and Ahearn Fund members are invited to tour the new facility at an open house Thursday and Friday.

The facility will be open 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday. Fans attending should enter at Gate D of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, then go into the Shamrock Zone from the south concourse.

“A sincere appreciation goes out to all of our donors and contributors to the Building Champions Capital Initiative,” K-State AD Gene Taylor said. “This $50 million project was fully funded without the use of any state or university dollars, and the new spaces and amenities will greatly benefit our fans as we continue to provide them with the best experience possible.”

The Shamrock Zone will be open on various game days this season for football, volleyball, and men’s and women’s basketball.

The 13,500 square-foot facility is more than seven times larger than the previous Legend’s Room. It can be accessed from both the south concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and the main concourse of Bramlage Coliseum.

Inside, fans will find a bar, buffet, video boards and televisions, 318 club seats, 10 suites and loge boxes, and lounge spaces with tables and seating.

K-State has not yet announced an official opening date for the Shamrock Zone, but says the “finishing touches” will be completed soon.

