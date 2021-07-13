Advertisement

JCHS to start 2021-22 school year late

Junction City High School
Junction City High School(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Jul. 13, 2021
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Construction of the new high school continues to press towards timely completion to support its opening for the fall semester. High school classes are now planned to commence on August 25th. All other schools will commence classes as previously scheduled.

Chief Operations Officer David Wild states that recent developments with the loss of city inspectors are a contributing factor to this decision. The two-week start of school delay affords room on the calendar to complete the inspection process without placing undue stress on its city partner. It also affords an opportunity for construction to proceed in key areas without unnecessary acceleration.

“It’s remarkable that Hutton Construction has been able to stay this close to its construction schedule given that the District added approximately $17M in new work, including $3M in the month of June, and in the face of an ongoing pandemic.” Wild added.

Students and staff will safely start school on August 25th while construction on the auditorium, main gym, wrestling, and weight rooms will be completed shortly after Labor Day. Late additions to the project include the orchestra and multi-purpose and fitness rooms which will remain under construction into early October.

