Geary Co. Free Fair to be held July 18 - 22

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County will host its Free Fair from July 18 to 22.

The Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau says in a Facebook post that the Geary Co. Free Fair will be held July 18 - 22, at the Geary Co. 4-H Fairgrounds, 1025 S. Spring Rd., Junction City. It said fair-goers will see 4-H and open exhibits and shows, the Kids Pedal Pull, lots of fun activities, vendors and more.

The Bureau also said the United Way Salsa Contest will be held Monday, July 19, and visitors are invited to get involved to help pick the People’s Choice Award. It said the 4-H Barbeque and Watermelon Feed will be held Thursday, July 22, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. followed by the 4-H Project and Livestock Auction.

