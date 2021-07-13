Eskridge plan to recover February severe weather costs approved by KCC

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Eskridge’s plan to recover gas costs from the severe cold weather in February is the second plan of the kind approved by the KCC.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has approved the City of Eskridge’s plan to recover deferred natural gas costs from the February severe cold weather. The utility, like others it said it regulates, was ordered to do everything in its power to continue to provide natural gas service to customers, defer charges and develop a plan to allow customers to pay the unusually high costs over time to minimize the financial impact.

Beginning in August, the KCC said Eskridge utility customers will get separate additional charges on the bill assessing $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet for the gas usage. It said the funds will be used to pay on the 10-year low-interest loan the City received from the State Treasurer to pay its $1.1 million natural gas bill for February. In comparison, it said Eskridge’s yearly gas cost in 2020 was about $175,000.

According to the KCC, as part of the agreement, it will review gas rates associated with the extraordinary costs of gas annually to ensure that the City is able to continue to make its loan payments and only the actual amount of the extraordinary costs incurred will be recovered from customers during the decade-long period. It said the annual review and true-up process will make sure customers benefit from any federal and state investigations into price gouging or market manipulation that result in repayment.

The KCC said this is the second winter payment plan approved. It said staff is currently going over plans submitted by Southern Pioneer, Black Hills Energy and Evergy. It said Atmos, Empire and Kansas Gas Service have yet to file plans.

To view Tuesday’s order, click HERE.

