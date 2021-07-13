Advertisement

Crews headed to southeast Topeka on possible car-bike collision

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a possible car-bicycle collision early Tuesday in southeast Topeka.

The incident was reported around 6:33 a.m. at S.E. 37th and Kentucky.

Additional details, including if any injuries were reported, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

