Crews headed to southeast Topeka on possible car-bike collision
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a possible car-bicycle collision early Tuesday in southeast Topeka.
The incident was reported around 6:33 a.m. at S.E. 37th and Kentucky.
Additional details, including if any injuries were reported, weren’t immediately available.
