City of Topeka chosen to receive Digital Equity grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has been chosen to receive a $250,000 grant from the Kansas Digital Equity and Inclusion Collaborative.

The Kansas Health Foundation says it has chosen four nonprofit organizations in Northeast Kansas as grant recipients of the Kansas Digital Equity and Inclusion Collaborative. It said the three-and-a-half-year, $1.1 million initiative will support multi-sector community collaboratives to develop and advocate for policies, programs and services that promote better digital acc3ess, adoption, literacy and inclusion among families of color, low-wage worker households and other Kansans that experience systematic barriers.

According to KHF, to help Kansas families get the best possible educational, economic and health outcomes, high-speed digital access and literacy are crucial. It said the initiative will focus on a two-generation approach, so more Kansans have the chance for digital success in the future.

KHF said with a grant of $250,000 each, the following grantees will spend the first year planning and engaging with communities and the second and third years will be spent implementing community-based policies. It said the following recipients in Northeast Kansas are as follows:

City of Topeka - Shawnee Co.

Groundwork Northeast Revitalization Group - Wyandotte Co.

KC Digital Divide and University of Kansas Center for Research - Wyandotte and Johnson Co.

