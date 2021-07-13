CDC introduces model to help keep kids healthy, active during summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The CDC has introduced a framework for parents, communities and schools to help keep students healthy and active during the summer months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says after an unprecedented and challenging year due to COVID-19, it will offer the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child framework which families can take advantage of to keep kids moving and learning using its foundational principles. It said the WSCC model is its framework for school health where families are committed to actively supporting their child’s learning and development in and out of the classroom.

According to the CDC, the education, public health and school health sectors have called for better alignment that includes integration and collaboration between leaders and sectors to improve each student’s cognitive, physical, social and emotional development. It said public health and education serve the same students often in the same settings. It said the WSCC model focuses on the student to align common goals of both sectors to put a whole-child approach to education into action.

The CDC said the WSCC model addresses health in schools. It said the model is student-centered and emphasizes the role of the community to support the school, the connections between health and academia and the importance of evidence-based school policies and practices. It said the 10 components of the WSCC model are as follows:

Physical education and physical activity.

Nutrition environment and services.

Health education.

Social and emotional climate.

Physical environment.

Health services.

Counseling, psychological and social services.

Employee wellness.

Community involvement.

Family engagement.

According to the CDC, the WSCCmodel meets the need for a greater focus on both the psychosocial and physical environments as well as the increasing roles the community and families play in improving healthy behaviors. It said the model also addresses the need to engage students as active participants in their education and health. It said it has developed the model with the Association of Supervision and Curriculum and key leaders from health and education fields to strengthen the collaborative approach meant to improve learning and health in America’s schools.

The CDC said establishing healthy behaviors during childhood is more effective than trying to change unhealthy behaviors during adulthood. It said schools play an important role in the promotion of the health and safety of young people by helping them establish lifelong healthy behaviors. It said e3very school has a unique set of needs and to better serve students, staff can use the model components as they see fit.

According to the CDC, family and community involvement in the development and health of students is also crucial. It said when schools engage families in meaningful ways to improve health and learning, families can support and reinforce healthy habits outside of school. With the help of school leaders, it said community agencies and groups can work with schools to provide resources for student health and learning. In turn, it said schools, students and families can contribute to the community through service-learning opportunities and by sharing school facilities with community members.

