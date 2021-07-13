Car-van crash in downtown Topeka sends one to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car-van crash early Tuesday in downtown Topeka sent one person to the hospital, police said.

The collision was reported around 7:05 a.m. at S.E. 1st and Madison, where a black, two-door Honda Civic collided with a red Dodge 1500 van.

Police said a person who was in the Honda was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that were considered to be minor. Another person in the Honda was reported uninjured.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the red van, which had Picasso Painting printed on its side.

The Civic sustained damage on its driver’s side while the Dodge van had extensive front-end damage.

Wreckers had been called to remove the vehicles from the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.