Boil Water advisory issued for Centralia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Centralia.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Centralia in Nemaha Co. It said the advisory is not related to COVID-19.

According to the KDHE, residents should take the following steps until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The KDHE said the advisory took effect on July 13 and will remain in effect until conditions that put the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. It said the advisory was issued due to a loss of pressure, which failure to maintain can result in loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.