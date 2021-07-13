Advertisement

Atchison schools to sport ‘Phoenix’ as new mascot

Atchison public schools will feature “Phoenix” as their new mascot following board of education...
Atchison public schools will feature “Phoenix” as their new mascot following board of education action Monday night, according to KAIR Radio.(KAIR Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison public schools will feature “Phoenix” as their new mascot following board of education action Monday night,

According to KAIR Radio, members of the Atchison Unified School District 409 Board of Education voted 5-1 for the change, which had been in the works for several months.

“Phoenix” will replace the previous mascots of Redmen for Atchison High School and Braves for Atchison Middle School. The USD 409 Board of Education voted unanimously in April to replace both of the previous mascots, citing insensitivity toward Native Americans, KAIR said.

“Phoenix” topped the choice for new mascots in recent community surveys, according to KAIR.

Monday night’s vote came despite a last-minute attempt to halt the naming of the new mascot, an effort which included a petition reported to have 700 signatures, according to KAIR.

John Eplee was the lone board member not to vote in favor of the new mascot name. KAIR said Eplee abstained from the vote following comments that indicated a desire to slow the process.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident

Latest News

Emergency crews were responding to a possible car-bicycle collision early Tuesday in southeast...
Crews headed to southeast Topeka on possible car-bike collision
An Olathe teen suffered serious injuries when the car he was driving crashed and rolled during...
Teen injured late Monday in crash during police chase in Doniphan County
Special Olympic Athlete Luke Gerhardt won a Silver Medal in the Sunflower State Games as a...
Special Olympic athlete wins silver medal at Sunflower State Games
Special Olympic athlete wins silver medal at Sunflower State Games