Atchison schools to sport ‘Phoenix’ as new mascot

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison public schools will feature “Phoenix” as their new mascot following board of education action Monday night,

According to KAIR Radio, members of the Atchison Unified School District 409 Board of Education voted 5-1 for the change, which had been in the works for several months.

“Phoenix” will replace the previous mascots of Redmen for Atchison High School and Braves for Atchison Middle School. The USD 409 Board of Education voted unanimously in April to replace both of the previous mascots, citing insensitivity toward Native Americans, KAIR said.

“Phoenix” topped the choice for new mascots in recent community surveys, according to KAIR.

Monday night’s vote came despite a last-minute attempt to halt the naming of the new mascot, an effort which included a petition reported to have 700 signatures, according to KAIR.

John Eplee was the lone board member not to vote in favor of the new mascot name. KAIR said Eplee abstained from the vote following comments that indicated a desire to slow the process.

