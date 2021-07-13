Ascension Via Christi in Mahattan tightens vistor policy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan will tighten its visitation policy in order to continue to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says as the ongoing battle against COVID-19 changes, it continues to see the number of patients surge. It said it remains incredibly important that it adjusts its visitation policy.

According to the Hosptial, effective at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, all areas of the hospital, except for those suspected or confirmed positive for COVID-19, will be allowed one designated daily visitor.

Ascension Via Christi said it continues to require all patients, visitors and providers to wear face masks in order to protect the community from the virus.

The hospital said visitor policy is as follows:

Visitors are required to wear masks at all times while in the hospital.

All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.

Visitation hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Travel around the facility should be limited, and visitors should use hand sanitizer every time they enter or leave the patient room.

Visitors should not wait at the nurse’s station or desk.

Inpatient waiting room areas are closed.

For more information about COVID-19 and Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, click HERE.

