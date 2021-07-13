Advertisement

Ascension Via Christi in Mahattan tightens vistor policy

(Source: Ascension Via Christi)
(Source: Ascension Via Christi)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan will tighten its visitation policy in order to continue to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says as the ongoing battle against COVID-19 changes, it continues to see the number of patients surge. It said it remains incredibly important that it adjusts its visitation policy.

According to the Hosptial, effective at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, all areas of the hospital, except for those suspected or confirmed positive for COVID-19, will be allowed one designated daily visitor.

Ascension Via Christi said it continues to require all patients, visitors and providers to wear face masks in order to protect the community from the virus.

The hospital said visitor policy is as follows:

  • Visitors are required to wear masks at all times while in the hospital.
  • All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
  • Visitation hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Travel around the facility should be limited, and visitors should use hand sanitizer every time they enter or leave the patient room.
  • Visitors should not wait at the nurse’s station or desk.
  • Inpatient waiting room areas are closed.

For more information about COVID-19 and Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Kansas recovering from pandemic quicker than bordering states
FILE
Boil Water advisory issued for Centralia
CDC's WSCC Model
CDC introduces model to help keep kids healthy, active during summer
States that have fully vaccinated more than half their residents have about a third of average...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in 45 states, mostly among unvaccinated