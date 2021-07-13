Advertisement

Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds

A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.
A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.

Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.

The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka

Latest News

FILE - National Night Out 2015
Safe Streets offers VIP Bus pass for National Night Out
NOTO
NOTO to cut ribbon on Breezeway Park Saturday
FILE
2 teenage girls accused of running over woman with her car
FILE - Fair
Geary Co. Free Fair to be held July 18 - 22