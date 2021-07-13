Advertisement

4 arrested following Brown Co. search warrant

The Brown County Sheriff's Office seized narcotics from a home in Hiawatha on Sunday, July 11,...
The Brown County Sheriff's Office seized narcotics from a home in Hiawatha on Sunday, July 11, 2021.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four residents of Hiawatha were arrested on Sunday afternoon after a search warrant was executed.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, July 11, around 3:50 p.m., its Narcotic Unit conducted a search warrant at 714 Iowa St. in Hiawatha. It said the Narcotic Unit and County Attorney Kevin Hill worked many hours to prepare for the warrant.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found Michael Ballman near the garage of the home. It said the deputy identified themselves, announced that they had a search warrant and requested his cooperation. Immediately Ballman ran. He was later taken into custody by Sheriff Merchant after a short chase in a yard at 703 Pottawatomie. It said Ballman was found to be in possession of 9 grams of meth as well as a chunk of cash. Three other residents were arrested within the Iowa St. home.

As a result of the search warrant, the Sheriff’s Office said it took the following into custody:

  • Michael Ballman, 48, of Hiawatha, was arrested for distribution of meth, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony obstruction.
  • Kimberly Wagner, 55, of Hiawatha, was arrested for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Morton Alfrey, 60, of Hiawatha, was arrested for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Steven Schler, 64, of Hiawatha, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant yielded cash, syringes, air pistols, bongs, marijuana, meth pipes, scales, paraphernalia, prescription medication and meth.

The Sheriff’s office said the case is still under investigation. It said the Hiawatha Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism helped.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident

Latest News

Junction City High School
JCHS to start 2021-22 school year late
Wichita State University
Wichita State to charge fees for seniors who audit courses
FILE
KC plant dumped untreated wastewater into Blue River
Sgt. Jayme Green teaches teens to change their oil at the TPD Topeka Boys and Girl Club Teen...
Salute Our Heroes: TPD’s School Resource Officers teach teens life skills during summer partnership