4 arrested following Brown Co. search warrant

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four residents of Hiawatha were arrested on Sunday afternoon after a search warrant was executed.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, July 11, around 3:50 p.m., its Narcotic Unit conducted a search warrant at 714 Iowa St. in Hiawatha. It said the Narcotic Unit and County Attorney Kevin Hill worked many hours to prepare for the warrant.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy found Michael Ballman near the garage of the home. It said the deputy identified themselves, announced that they had a search warrant and requested his cooperation. Immediately Ballman ran. He was later taken into custody by Sheriff Merchant after a short chase in a yard at 703 Pottawatomie. It said Ballman was found to be in possession of 9 grams of meth as well as a chunk of cash. Three other residents were arrested within the Iowa St. home.

As a result of the search warrant, the Sheriff’s Office said it took the following into custody:

Michael Ballman, 48, of Hiawatha, was arrested for distribution of meth, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony obstruction.

Kimberly Wagner, 55, of Hiawatha, was arrested for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morton Alfrey, 60, of Hiawatha, was arrested for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Schler, 64, of Hiawatha, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant yielded cash, syringes, air pistols, bongs, marijuana, meth pipes, scales, paraphernalia, prescription medication and meth.

The Sheriff’s office said the case is still under investigation. It said the Hiawatha Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism helped.

