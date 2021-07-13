Advertisement

21-year-old dies in rural Dickinson Co. crash

(ANDREW MALONE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person died and two others were injured in a Saturday evening crash in rural Dickinson Co.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, July 11, just after 6:30 p.m., it and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to an area of 2700 Ave., just east of Fair Rd., with reports of an injury accident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jade E. Waters, 20, of Abilene, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche east on 2700 Ave. when she lost control and overturned. It said Tyler D. Moreland, 18, of Chapman, and Cheyenne K. Crocker, 21, of Abilene, were passengers in the vehicle when it overturned.

The Sheriff’s Office said Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash. It said Waters and Moreland were taken to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood

Latest News

FILE - 2020 Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Business Awards
Manhattan Chamber announces 2021 Business Awards finalists
FILE
Kentucky man to be sentenced for securities fraud
CDC's WSCC Model
CDC introduces model to help keep kids healthy, active during summer
Registration deadline arrives for voting in the USD 383 BOE primary election