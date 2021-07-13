21-year-old dies in rural Dickinson Co. crash

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person died and two others were injured in a Saturday evening crash in rural Dickinson Co.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, July 11, just after 6:30 p.m., it and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to an area of 2700 Ave., just east of Fair Rd., with reports of an injury accident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jade E. Waters, 20, of Abilene, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche east on 2700 Ave. when she lost control and overturned. It said Tyler D. Moreland, 18, of Chapman, and Cheyenne K. Crocker, 21, of Abilene, were passengers in the vehicle when it overturned.

The Sheriff’s Office said Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash. It said Waters and Moreland were taken to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

