Advertisement

2 teenage girls accused of running over woman with her car

FILE
FILE
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Two teenage girls were in custody after they stole a woman’s car and ran over her as they tried to escape from a foster care facility, authorities said.

The girls, aged 14 and 17, ran from the St. Francis Ministries facility in rural Saline County Monday evening. When they got into an employee’s car, the woman jumped on the hood to try and stop them from leaving, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said.

Instead, the girls drove off with the employee hanging on, Melander told The Wichita Eagle.

Eventually, the driver slammed on the brakes, throwing the employee onto the road. The girls ran over the woman once and then took off, Melander said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, he said.

The girls were later arrested in Ellsworth inside the stolen car. Melander said he didn’t know why they went there.

The girls were taken to a juvenile detention facility in Junction City, Melander said.

They are being held on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy, criminal solicitation and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
Kansas River floods what is now known as NOTO
70th Anniversary of the July 13th, 1951 Great Flood
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka

Latest News

FILE - National Night Out 2015
Safe Streets offers VIP Bus pass for National Night Out
NOTO
NOTO to cut ribbon on Breezeway Park Saturday
FILE - Fair
Geary Co. Free Fair to be held July 18 - 22
Shawnee County Election Office holds advance voting before Election Day. (July 28, 2020)
Registering for the Primary Elections available until Tuesday at midnight