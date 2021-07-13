2 teenage girls accused of running over woman with her car

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Two teenage girls were in custody after they stole a woman’s car and ran over her as they tried to escape from a foster care facility, authorities said.

The girls, aged 14 and 17, ran from the St. Francis Ministries facility in rural Saline County Monday evening. When they got into an employee’s car, the woman jumped on the hood to try and stop them from leaving, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said.

Instead, the girls drove off with the employee hanging on, Melander told The Wichita Eagle.

Eventually, the driver slammed on the brakes, throwing the employee onto the road. The girls ran over the woman once and then took off, Melander said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, he said.

The girls were later arrested in Ellsworth inside the stolen car. Melander said he didn’t know why they went there.

The girls were taken to a juvenile detention facility in Junction City, Melander said.

They are being held on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy, criminal solicitation and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

