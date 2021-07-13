Advertisement

AP source: 2 officers on US Marshals’ task force shot near Baltimore

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — AP source: 2 officers on US Marshals’ task force shot near Baltimore; wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story:

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — A law enforcement official says two warrant apprehension task force officers were shot and wounded Tuesday while serving a warrant near a Baltimore-area mall.

The official, who could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, says preliminary information is that their injuries are not life-threatening.

Baltimore County police say the shooting happened Tuesday morning in the area of Security Square Mall in Woodlawn.

Baltimore Police tweeted that the police commissioner responded to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
The Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of a postal delivery vehicle involved in a...
Mail truck delivers close call for rural carrier
A woman was transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday...
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after crash early Monday southeast of Topeka
Police Union makes concessions in negotiations with City of Topeka
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident

Latest News

Sgt. Jayme Green teaches teens to change their oil at the TPD Topeka Boys and Girl Club Teen...
Salute Our Heroes: TPD’s School Resource Officers teach teens life skills during summer partnership
Car-van crash in downtown Topeka sends one to hospital
Gretchen Cabrera, 42, of Topeka was arrested Saturday morning following a traffic stop.
Topeka woman faces drug charges after Jackson Co. traffic stop
The vessel "No Plans" was damaged when a whale apparently struck it.
Coast Guard responds to boat hit by whale