12 Kansas schools to join Apollo III cohort

FILE
FILE(Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Twelve schools from around Kansas will join the KSDE’s last phase of its Kansans Can School Redesign Project.

The Kansas State Department of Education says 12 schools will join the Kansans Can School Redesign Project as the Apollo III cohort, which is the final phase of the project.

According to KSDE, the names of the schools and districts were announced during its meeting on Tuesday, July 13. It said the announcement brings the total number of schools in the redesign project to 194 from 71 school districts.

The KSDE said all five of the districts chosen to take part in the Apollo III phase already have other schools in earlier phases of the project and are now adding new schools.

According to KSDE, the schools and their districts

  • Andover Unified School District 385
    • Sunflower Elementary School
    • Wheatland Elementary School
  • Columbus USD 493
    • Park Elementary School
  • Emporia USD 253
    • Riverside Elementary School
    • Timmerman Elementary School
  • Hutchinson USD 308
    • Graber Elementary School
    • Morgan Elementary School
    • Hutchinson Middle School 7
    • Hutchinson Middle School 8
  • Winfield USD 465
    • Lowell Elementary School
    • Whittier Elementary School
    • Winfield Early Learning Center are as follows:

KSDE said the project was announced in 2017 in support of the state’s vision for education. It said that vision is Kansas leading the world in the success of each student.

According to the Department, the first seven districts to take part in the project’s first phase, Mercury 7, were announced in August 2017. It said other cohorts are Gemini I, Gemini II, Apollo and Apollo II.

For more information about the project, click HERE.

