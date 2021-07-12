YWCA Center for Safety, Empowerment offers services to victims of sexual, domestic violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA is reminding Kansans about the services its Center for Safety and Empowerment offers victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

The YWCA says advocates at its Center for Safety and Empowerment provide life-saving resources, support and hope for victims of domestic violence in Northeast Kansas. It said one advocate recently shared what it is like to connect with a survivor and get them the services they need. It said survivors are inspiring, resilient and deserve safety, privacy and choices.

“It was very rewarding to be able to validate their experience and gently remind them that they did not deserve what happened to them and that it was not their fault,” said the advocate.

According to the YWCA, advocates are available 24/7 to help victims process their options, identify next steps and empower them to make the decision that is best for them.

The YWCA said Safety and Empowerment provides free and confidential services to victims or survivors of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking in Shawnee Co. and the surrounding areas. It said it helps residents learn about consent and prevention.

According to the YWCA Safety and Empowerment Center, available services are as follows:

24-hour toll-free hotline

Safe Shelter

Court Advocacy

Crisis Counseling

Individual Counseling

Support Groups

Safety Planning

Case Management

Public Education and Training.

To connect with an advocate, call 1-888-822-2983.

