Trinity Presbyterian Church holds first food distribution with Harvesters

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters and Trinity Presbyterian Church held their first joint food drive Monday morning.

Families were given everything from fresh fruit and vegetables to bread and frozen meat, courtesy of Harvesters.

While volunteers say they’re saddened to see so many of their neighbors in need, they’re glad to be able to help out. “It’s very sobering for me,” said volunteer Toni Farrell-Higgins. “I feel blessed that I can help people get especially fresh, delicious food.”

Harvesters will be holding its own food distribution on Tuesday morning starting at 9 am in the old Goodman’s parking lot. Trinity will be holding its food distribution the second Monday of the month until July 2022.

