TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Storm sewer work will close a section of SW 29th Terr. on Tuesday.

The City of Topeka said on Tuesday, July 13, Meri-Crete will close SW 29th Terr. between SW Eveningside Dr. and SW Indian Trail for storm sewer work.

According to the City, construction should last about seven days.

