Safe Streets to host National Night Out planning meeting

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Streets will host a National Night Out planning meeting for Topeka and Shawnee Co.

Safe Streets says planning for National Night Out 2021 is already underway. It said neighborhood groups from Topeka and Shawnee Co. interested in participating in the event are invited to attend a meeting on Thursday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. in Room 101AB at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library at 1515 SW 10th Ave. Reservations are required due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

According to Safe Streets, National Night Out will be held on Aug. 7 and neighborhoods are encouraged to host individual events. It said it is not too late to register for 2021. In 2019, it said it had a great event with 80 neighborhoods that chose to participate. Currently, it said 65 neighborhoods have signed up for the 2021 event. It said the planning meeting will offer suggestions, resources and ideas for neighborhood organizers.

Safe Streets said National Night Out in Topeka and Shawnee Co. is coordinated through Safe Streets with the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office.

“National Night Out is a great opportunity for neighbors to get to know one another or, in some cases, reconnect with neighbors you don’t see regularly,” said Judy Wilson, Safe Streets National Night Out Program Coordinator. “A good neighbor is one of the best crime prevention tools you will find.”

According to Safe Streets, over 38.3 million people are expected to participate throughout the nation in National Night Out 2021.

