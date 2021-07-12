Royals take BVSW’s Kudrna with No. 43 pick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Royals are staying close to home with their second pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The team selected Blue Valley Southwest’s Ben Kudrna 43rd overall Monday.

The right-handed pitcher out of Overland Park is ranked 46th by MLB.com and 32nd by ESPN.

Kudrna, an LSU commit, was named the baseball Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas this season.

Kansas City previously selected LHP Frank Mozzicato (Connecticut) with the seventh pick in the Draft.

With the 43rd pick, the @Royals select Blue Valley Southwest (KS) right-hander Ben Kudrna, No. 46 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/oDjcuCzH7G pic.twitter.com/LSPab9bp7r — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 12, 2021

Congratulations @BenKudrna

Very well deserved and earned. https://t.co/EsyoL0Px3q — Blue Valley Southwest Baseball (@BVSW_BSB) July 12, 2021

