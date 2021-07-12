Advertisement

Royals take BVSW’s Kudrna with No. 43 pick

Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Royals are staying close to home with their second pick of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The team selected Blue Valley Southwest’s Ben Kudrna 43rd overall Monday.

The right-handed pitcher out of Overland Park is ranked 46th by MLB.com and 32nd by ESPN.

Kudrna, an LSU commit, was named the baseball Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas this season.

Kansas City previously selected LHP Frank Mozzicato (Connecticut) with the seventh pick in the Draft.

