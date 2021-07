MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorists can expect delays as work begins Monday on several roads in Riley County.

The Little Apple Post says crews will begin working Monday on College Avenue, Marlatt Avenue, W. 59th Avenue, Mill Cove Drive, Walnut Creek Road, Senn Road and Gardiner Road.

Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

