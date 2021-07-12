RCPD launches Safe Cam partnership
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Riley County police have launched a community partnership program that allows you to assist officers by providing surveillance video if a crime occurs in your neighborhood.
Safe Cam is a voluntary secure database of security camera location and contact information. If a crime happens near you, an officer will use the database to contact you to request a video.
