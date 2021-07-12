Advertisement

RCPD launches Safe Cam partnership

RCPD
RCPD(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Riley County police have launched a community partnership program that allows you to assist officers by providing surveillance video if a crime occurs in your neighborhood.

Safe Cam is a voluntary secure database of security camera location and contact information. If a crime happens near you, an officer will use the database to contact you to request a video.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team members prepare for a water rescue on a possible drowning victim at Lake Shawnee on...
Rescue team finds 19-year-old drowning victim deceased in Lake Shawnee
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident
Lightning struck a nearby tree, which led to a fire that destroyed a home in the area of...
Lake Sherwood home destroyed by fire after lighting strikes nearby tree
45-year-old Charles Lamb, Jr. of Topeka is facing assault and multiple gun charges after...
Topeka man facing charges after holding a man at gunpoint Saturday night
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

FILE - Battle of the Badges, Manhattan, Kan., 2019.
Battle of the Badges blood drive coming to Manhattan
FILE
USD 475 searches for teachers for upcoming school year
FILE - (KMBC via AP)
5 Kansas City officers charged with crimes still on the job
(Photo: WDTV)
Prosecutor: Woman swindled Kansas widow in romance scam