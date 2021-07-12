Advertisement

Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka

Nicole Moreno, 20, and Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, were taken into custody early Monday following...
Nicole Moreno, 20, and Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, were taken into custody early Monday following the chase.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested early Monday following a police chase that stretched from southwest to central Topeka.

According to Shawnee County sheriff’s officials, a 20-year-old woman identified as Jedashaia Nicole Moreno and a 21-year-old man identified as Nathan Paul Leonard were taken into custody following the chase.

Moreno was arrested on multiple counts including felony theft, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and other traffic violations as well as a felony warrant for possession of a stolen firearm and city misdemeanor warrants.

Leonard was taken into custody for a felony narcotics warrant and city misdemeanor warrants.

Sheriff’s officials said the incident started around 12:03 a.m. Monday when a vehicle that had been reported stolen was spotted in the area of S.W. 29th and Mulvane.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies later located the stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of S.W. Wanamaker, where they attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Moreno, failed to stop and a vehicle chase ensued.

The pursuit ended in the 1200 block of S.W. Polk when Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention maneuver.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

The Topeka Police Department, Washburn University Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team members prepare for a water rescue on a possible drowning victim at Lake Shawnee on...
Rescue team finds 19-year-old drowning victim deceased in Lake Shawnee
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident
Lightning struck a nearby tree, which led to a fire that destroyed a home in the area of...
Lake Sherwood home destroyed by fire after lighting strikes nearby tree
45-year-old Charles Lamb, Jr. of Topeka is facing assault and multiple gun charges after...
Topeka man facing charges after holding a man at gunpoint Saturday night
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle collision early Monday southeast of Topeka.
Crews responding to two-vehicle crash early Monday southeast of Topeka
New mascots for Atchison public schools are expected to be announced Monday, according to KAIR...
New mascot for Atchison schools to be announced Monday
Motorists can expect delays as work begins Monday on several roads in Riley County, according...
Road work set to begin Monday in Riley County
A man from the suburban Kansas City area was arrested early Sunday following a high-speed chase...
Man arrested early Sunday after high-speed chase ends in Chase County