Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested early Monday following a police chase that stretched from southwest to central Topeka.

According to Shawnee County sheriff’s officials, a 20-year-old woman identified as Jedashaia Nicole Moreno and a 21-year-old man identified as Nathan Paul Leonard were taken into custody following the chase.

Moreno was arrested on multiple counts including felony theft, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and other traffic violations as well as a felony warrant for possession of a stolen firearm and city misdemeanor warrants.

Leonard was taken into custody for a felony narcotics warrant and city misdemeanor warrants.

Sheriff’s officials said the incident started around 12:03 a.m. Monday when a vehicle that had been reported stolen was spotted in the area of S.W. 29th and Mulvane.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies later located the stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of S.W. Wanamaker, where they attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Moreno, failed to stop and a vehicle chase ensued.

The pursuit ended in the 1200 block of S.W. Polk when Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention maneuver.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

The Topeka Police Department, Washburn University Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation.

