Advertisement

New mascot for Atchison schools to be announced Monday

New mascots for Atchison public schools are expected to be announced Monday, according to KAIR...
New mascots for Atchison public schools are expected to be announced Monday, according to KAIR Radio.(KAIR Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - New mascots for Atchison public schools are expected to be announced Monday, according to KAIR Radio.

Atchison Unified School District 409 will have its regular board meeting on Monday night, during which the renaming of the mascots is expected to take place.

The new mascots will replace the previous Atchison High School Redmen and the Atchison Middle School Braves.

The USD 409 Board of Education in April voted to change the mascots because of cultural insensitivity to Native Americans, according to KAIR.

A committee has been working to select the new mascot. Community surveys indicate a district-wide mascot is desired, using a red-and-gold color scheme for schools in the district.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team members prepare for a water rescue on a possible drowning victim at Lake Shawnee on...
Rescue team finds 19-year-old drowning victim deceased in Lake Shawnee
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident
Lightning struck a nearby tree, which led to a fire that destroyed a home in the area of...
Lake Sherwood home destroyed by fire after lighting strikes nearby tree
45-year-old Charles Lamb, Jr. of Topeka is facing assault and multiple gun charges after...
Topeka man facing charges after holding a man at gunpoint Saturday night
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

Emergency crews were responding to a two-vehicle collision early Monday southeast of Topeka.
Crews responding to two-vehicle crash early Monday southeast of Topeka
Nicole Moreno, 20, and Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, were taken into custody early Monday following...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
Motorists can expect delays as work begins Monday on several roads in Riley County, according...
Road work set to begin Monday in Riley County
A man from the suburban Kansas City area was arrested early Sunday following a high-speed chase...
Man arrested early Sunday after high-speed chase ends in Chase County