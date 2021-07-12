New mascot for Atchison schools to be announced Monday

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - New mascots for Atchison public schools are expected to be announced Monday, according to KAIR Radio.

Atchison Unified School District 409 will have its regular board meeting on Monday night, during which the renaming of the mascots is expected to take place.

The new mascots will replace the previous Atchison High School Redmen and the Atchison Middle School Braves.

The USD 409 Board of Education in April voted to change the mascots because of cultural insensitivity to Native Americans, according to KAIR.

A committee has been working to select the new mascot. Community surveys indicate a district-wide mascot is desired, using a red-and-gold color scheme for schools in the district.

