Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office finds car missing from Nebraska

FILE
FILE(WIS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office has located a car that was reported stolen from Franklin, Neb.

The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, July 10, a 2003 Chevrolet truck was reported stolen from 253 Nemaha St. in Baileyville. It said the vehicle was later found in Kearney Neb.

However, the Sheriff’s Office also said an abandoned Chevrolet S10 pickup was found on the Highland Community College property not far from where the 2003 Chevy was stolen from in Baileyville.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the truck found in Baileyville was found to have been reported stolen from Franklin, Neb. It said the vehicle was placed into impound.

