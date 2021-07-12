Advertisement

Monday forecast: Unseasonably cool, warming up through mid-week

Dry for the first half of the week, more rain to end the week including the weekend
By Doug Meyers
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An overall quiet start to the week before the weather pattern becomes more unsettled Wednesday night through the weekend with on and off showers/storms.

After some patchy fog this morning in some areas, enjoy the sun for the next couple days because there may not be much of it Thursday-Sunday. With several chances for showers/storms starting Wednesday night we’ll be keeping an eye on the specific details as we get closer to each day. As of now widespread severe weather is not expected0 however flooding may be a factor. The rain and cloud cover will also factor into the temperatures.

8 Day
8 Day(WIBW)

Today: Patchy fog early this morning otherwise it’ll generally be mostly sunny. There is a chance areas near the Missouri border may have more clouds lingering through the day closer to the upper level low that affected the area yesterday, but the farther west you are it’ll be sunny. This will affect highs, low-mid 80s east with mid-upper 80s west. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

There is a slight chance of a few storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but will leave it out of the 8 day for now until there’s more confidence.  At the very least Wednesday will come with a mix of sun and clouds however it’ll still likely be the hottest day with low-mid 90s east and mid-upper 90s west. Heat indices could range anywhere from the mid 90s to as hot as 103.

A better chance of storms develop Wednesday night as a cold front pushes through and this will begin the unsettled weather pattern taking us through the weekend.

Taking Action:

  1. Use caution this morning with patchy fog
  2. With dry conditions the next 3 days, take advantage of it especially today being the coolest
  3. While there is a chance of rain Thursday through Sunday, it doesn’t look to be all day washouts. While this is subject to change Saturday looks to be the driest with Sunday the wettest. Thursday and Friday will just be isolated to scattered rain at times. DO NOT cancel any outdoor plans on any of these days at this time but stay updated. We saw it this past weekend where it looked like a decent chance for rain Saturday but it turned out most of the day was dry with showers/storms only affecting a narrow window of the daytime hours.
Hail/wind threat with any storms Wednesday night
Hail/wind threat with any storms Wednesday night(SPC/WIBW)
Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors
Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors(SPC/WIBW)

