Monday forecast: Unseasonably cool, warming up through mid-week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An overall quiet start to the week before the weather pattern becomes more unsettled Wednesday night through the weekend with on and off showers/storms.

Enjoy the sun for the next couple days because there may not be much of it Thursday-Sunday. With several chances for showers/storms starting Wednesday night we’ll be keeping an eye on the specific details as we get closer to each day. As of now widespread severe weather is not expected however flooding may be a factor. The rain and cloud cover will also factor into the temperatures.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s along and east of HWY 75 with mid-upper 80s west. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

There is a slight chance of a few storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but will leave it out of the 8 day for now until there’s more confidence. At the very least Wednesday will come with a mix of sun and clouds however it’ll still likely be the hottest day with low-mid 90s east and mid-upper 90s west. Heat indices could range anywhere from the mid 90s to as hot as 103.

A better chance of storms develop Wednesday night as a cold front pushes through and this will begin the unsettled weather pattern taking us through the weekend.

Taking Action:

With dry conditions the next 3 days, take advantage of it especially today being the coolest While there is a chance of rain Thursday through Sunday, it doesn’t look to be all day washouts. While this is subject to change Saturday looks to be the driest with Sunday the wettest. Thursday and Friday will just be isolated to scattered rain at times. DO NOT cancel any outdoor plans on any of these days at this time but stay updated. We saw it this past weekend where it looked like a decent chance for rain Saturday but it turned out most of the day was dry with showers/storms only affecting a narrow window of the daytime hours.

Hail/wind threat with any storms Wednesday night (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

