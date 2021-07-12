Man arrested early Sunday after high-speed chase ends in Chase County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from the suburban Kansas City area was arrested early Sunday following a high-speed chase that ended along Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County, according to KVOE Radio.

The arrested man was identified as Jamison T. Durkee, of Shawnee.

According to KVOE, Durkee was apprehended early Sunday at the Matfield Green service area by Kansas Highway Patrol troopers.

KVOE said Durkee led officers on a high-speed chase that began around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-35 between Beto Junction and Waverly.

The car, a black 2021 Mazda CV that apparently stolen out of Missouri. was reported to have been traveling erratically at a high rate of speed, KVOE says.

The car was traveling at speeds well above 100 mph as it approached Emporia.

KVOE says Durkee drove through Emporia’s turnpike tollgate before continuing south through at least one set of stop sticks.

As the car reached an area just south of hte Matfield Green service exit, KVOE says, Durkee left the car while it was still moving and fled from the scene.

After he was apprehended, Durkee was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment of minor injuries.

He later was taken to the Lyon County Jail, where formal charges were pending.

Sheriff’s deputies from Lyon County, Chase County and Butler County assisted in the pursuit, KVOE says. The Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 unit and the Reading Benefit Fire Department’s drone also assisted in the search.

According to KVOE, Durkee has prior convictions in Johnson County for theft and aggravated escape in 2016 and 2017, respectively. He also has a prior conviction in Sedgwick County for promoting the sale of sexual relations in 2019.

Additional details weren’t available early Monday.

Additional details weren't available early Monday.

