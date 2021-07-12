Advertisement

LifeSave 21, Newman Regional to showcase new Airbus

FILE
FILE(Newman Regional Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - LifeSave 21 and Newman Regional Health will showcase their new Airbus on Wednesday.

The Emporia Chamber of Commerce says residents will have the chance to get a firsthand look at the new aircraft from LifeSave 21 and how it will benefit the Emporia-based organization. It said residents will be able to meet the crews and enjoy refreshments.

In partnership with Newman Regional Health, the Chamber said residents can join the crew as they share insights on how the aircraft will be used in lifesaving situations throughout eastern Kansas. From providing trauma care after an accident to administering clot-busting medication after a major stroke, it said the chopper will significantly improve outcomes for patients that need lifesaving care in the community.

According to the Chamber, access to healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic has proved as a necessity for every community. It said it is proud to serve a vital role in making certain that the community is provided with medical care as soon as possible during an emergency.

The Chamber said the new Airbus AS350/H125 will be on the helipad from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

According to the Chamber, the event will be held at Newman Regional Health, 1201 W. 12th Ave.,on Wednesday, July 14, starting at 10:30 a.m.

