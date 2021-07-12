Advertisement

Kansas sees COVID surge as delta variant cases keep rising

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
FILE(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is seeing increasingly larger numbers of new COVID-19 cases and a surge in cases of the faster-spreading delta variant as one Kansas City-area county prepares to launch a new phase of its vaccine lottery.

The state averaged 371 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, according to state Department of Health and Environment data. That was the highest figure in more than four months, since the agency’s data showed an average of 404 new cases a day for the seven days ending Feb. 26.

The state reported 672 new cases since Friday, bringing the total to more than 321,000, or one case for each of its 2.9 million residents.

The state health department reported a nearly 28% increase in confirmed cases of the delta variant, up 143 cases to 659. Confirming cases of COVID-19 variants requires genetic testing, and so far this month, labs have done it for 8.8% of the state’s positive COVID-19 tests.

In Wyandotte County, the health department already was entering people who got inoculated at its largest vaccination site in daily raffles for $500 gift cards. The department said that starting Wednesday, it also will let people spin for instant prizes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team members prepare for a water rescue on a possible drowning victim at Lake Shawnee on...
Rescue team finds 19-year-old drowning victim deceased in Lake Shawnee
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident
Nathan Paul Leonard, 21, left, and Nicole Moreno, 20, were arrested following a police chase...
Pair arrested early Monday after police chase in southwest and central Topeka
Lightning struck a nearby tree, which led to a fire that destroyed a home in the area of...
Lake Sherwood home destroyed by fire after lighting strikes nearby tree
45-year-old Charles Lamb, Jr. of Topeka is facing assault and multiple gun charges after...
Topeka man facing charges after holding a man at gunpoint Saturday night

Latest News

FILE
Missouri hospital opens 6th virus ward as variant rages
FILE - In this June 9, 2006, file photo, kids from a day camp get soaked by the the fire...
Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?
FILE
COVID crisis counseling program extended for Kansans through Dec.
Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?