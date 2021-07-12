Kansans scammed through MoneyGram could be entitled to funds from federal agreement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans that may have sent money to scam artists through MoneyGram from 2013-2017 could be entitled to money from a federal agreement.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Kansans that have sent money to scam artists through MoneyGram between 2013 and 2017 could be eligible for compensation.

According to AG Schmidt, the funds come from a $125 million administrative forfeiture from MoneyGram as part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission filed in 2018. He said the agreement came after a similar agreement in 2012 when MoneyGram agreed to implement a new fraud interdiction system. However, he said that the system proved ineffective and MoneyGram failed to block a significant number of transactions with entities they previously identified as receiving fraudulent transactions.

Schmidt said MoneyGram failed to disclose the system’s weakness to the U.S. DOJ and instead portrayed the increase in fraudulent transactions as related to external circumstances. He said an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found the scam artists posed as family members in need, law enforcement officials, the IRS, and conducted other schemes, directed consumers to send money through MoneyGram during that time. He said MoneyGram admitted that it processed at least $125 million in additional fraudulent transactions.

According to the Kansas AG, those that believe they sent money to a scammer through MoneyGram between Jan. 1, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2017, should file an online petition at the remission website through Aug. 31. More information regarding the process, including eligibility, updates and frequently asked questions can be obtained by calling 1-844-269-2630. He said the remission administrator will not ask for payment in order to participate in the process.

Schmidt said the process is similar to an effort by his office to help Kansans recover $3.9 million from fraudulent transactions made through Western Union services. In November 2017, he announced a landmark legal settlement with Western Union that required it to provide refunds to Kansans that could prove they lost money to a scam and used Western Union wire services to send money to the scammers. The settlement, which he said was reached by Kansas alongside other states and the federal government, resolved allegations that Western Union willfully ignored the use of its service to defraud people.

To file a remission petition, click HERE.

For more information on how to protect yourself from scams, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.