K-State’s Jordan Wicks drafted by the Chicago Cubs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s Jordan Wicks was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Wildcats pitcher was picked with the 21st overall selection.

Wicks becomes the first K-State player to ever be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft. While in Manhattan, the lefty pitcher broke the ‘Cats record for all-time career strikeouts (230) and the single-season strikeout record (118).

