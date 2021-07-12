K-State’s Jordan Wicks drafted by the Chicago Cubs
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s Jordan Wicks was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2021 MLB Draft.
The Wildcats pitcher was picked with the 21st overall selection.
Wicks becomes the first K-State player to ever be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft. While in Manhattan, the lefty pitcher broke the ‘Cats record for all-time career strikeouts (230) and the single-season strikeout record (118).
