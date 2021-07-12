Advertisement

K-State’s Jordan Wicks drafted by the Chicago Cubs

Kansas State's Jordan Wicks during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Manhattan,...
Kansas State's Jordan Wicks during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s Jordan Wicks was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Wildcats pitcher was picked with the 21st overall selection.

Wicks becomes the first K-State player to ever be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft. While in Manhattan, the lefty pitcher broke the ‘Cats record for all-time career strikeouts (230) and the single-season strikeout record (118).

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team members prepare for a water rescue on a possible drowning victim at Lake Shawnee on...
Rescue team finds 19-year-old drowning victim deceased in Lake Shawnee
Lightning struck a nearby tree, which led to a fire that destroyed a home in the area of...
Mission Township home destroyed by fire after lighting strikes nearby tree
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident
Evergy Outage Map reports over 400 outages after an early Saturday morning storm.
Evergy works to restore power as storms cause over 65,000 outages
Cheryl L. Albright, 62, of Topeka was arrested in Osage Co. for drug possession on July 8, 2021.
Car fire leads to arrest of 62-year-old Topeka woman

Latest News

Former football player says KU ignored harassment complaints
Kansas City Royals
Indians and Royals rained out in final game before break
Topeka High's NiJa Canady has turned into a star both in basketball and softball.
Topeka High’s Nija Canady named Maxpreps All-American
Bria and Paisley McCormick ranked one of the best in the country for their age group in Judo.
Sunflower State Games give nationally ranked kids the chance to win gold in Judo