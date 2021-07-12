Junction City Animal Shelter searches for willing drivers to transport two dogs to Texas

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Animal Shelter is looking for drivers willing to transport two dogs down to Texas.

The Junction City Animal Shelter says in a Facebook post that it is needing a willing driver to transport two dogs to Puente Texas as soon as possible.

According to the Shelter, the driver would be required to use their own vehicle but would get the chance to reunite two dogs to their actual owners.

To signup for the position, call the Junction City Animal Shelter at 785-238-1359.

