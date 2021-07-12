Advertisement

JCPD to unveil new Mural Wall with ribbon-cutting

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department will unveil its new Mural Wall on Wednesday.

The Junction City Police Department says it will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Mural Wall on Wednesday, July 14, at noon, at 210 E. 9th St.

“This event is open to the public and I would like to invite members of the community to come and learn more about the wall, what it means and why it was erected,” said John Lamb, Chief of Police.

According to JCPD, the mural shows the City of Junction City, surrounding natural landmarks, history and the Officers who take an oath to protect it.

After the ribbon-cutting, JCPD said Chief of Police Lamb will hold a Q&A session for those in attendance. It said the members of the Mural committee have been working on the project for over 10 months and are excited to show the City what they have created.

