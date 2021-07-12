Advertisement

Harvesters to host food distribution Tuesday

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will host its regular food distribution in the parking lot of the old Gordman’s in Topeka.

Harvesters says its Mobile Food Pantry will be at the old Gordman’s parking lot, 3245 SW Topeka Blvd., on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m.

As always, Harvesters said no identification will be required to accept food except the number of people living in the household.

According to Harvesters, volunteers are welcome and needed. It said volunteers should arrive at 8 a.m.

Harvesters said it expects the usual 30-40 thousand pounds of fresh food.

