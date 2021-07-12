Harvesters to host food distribution Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will host its regular food distribution in the parking lot of the old Gordman’s in Topeka.

Harvesters says its Mobile Food Pantry will be at the old Gordman’s parking lot, 3245 SW Topeka Blvd., on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m.

As always, Harvesters said no identification will be required to accept food except the number of people living in the household.

According to Harvesters, volunteers are welcome and needed. It said volunteers should arrive at 8 a.m.

Harvesters said it expects the usual 30-40 thousand pounds of fresh food.

