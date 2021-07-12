Advertisement

Ft. Riley to host 10-5-2 Prairie Run for 36th year

FILE - (Source: Flickr)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will host its 10-5-2 Prairie Run for the 36th year in a row.

Fort Riley says its 36th annual 10-5-2 Prairie Run will be held on July 17, starting at the King Field House. It said runners will have three different course options: competitively timed 10 and 5-mile races and a 2-mile fun run.

According to Ft. Riley, runners for the 10 and 5-mile races are required to register online by 10 p.m. on July 14. It said registered runners that do not have a DoD ID card will check-in at the Henry Gate near marshall Army Airfield on race day. It said late registrations will not be accepted. It said there is a $15 registration fee for the longer races.

Ft. Riley said there is no pre-registration or fee required for the 2-mile fun run and those participants can even bring strollers. It said no pets, bicycles, roller blades or skateboards are allowed on any of the racecourses.

According to the military base, races will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday and all runners should arrive early.

Ft. Riley said non-DoD ID cardholders in the 2-mile run do not have to preregister, but will have to get a pass at the Visitor Control Center near Henry Gate before Saturday. It said the Visitor Control Center is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information about visitor passes, call 785-239-2982.

For more information about the 10-5-2 Prairie Run, call 785-239-2573.

