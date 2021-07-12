Advertisement

Reports: FDA to attach warning of rare nerve disorder to J&J vaccine

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce it will attach a warning to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of increased risk of a rare nerve disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome, according to The New York Times.

The development comes after 100 cases of the disorder were discovered amongst nearly 12.8 million recipients of the vaccine, according to The Washington Post. It was reportedly found mostly in men over the age of 50.

Officials say the benefit of getting the vaccine outweigh any risk.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team members prepare for a water rescue on a possible drowning victim at Lake Shawnee on...
Rescue team finds 19-year-old drowning victim deceased in Lake Shawnee
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident
Lightning struck a nearby tree, which led to a fire that destroyed a home in the area of...
Lake Sherwood home destroyed by fire after lighting strikes nearby tree
45-year-old Charles Lamb, Jr. of Topeka is facing assault and multiple gun charges after...
Topeka man facing charges after holding a man at gunpoint Saturday night
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

FILE - In this June 9, 2006, file photo, kids from a day camp get soaked by the the fire...
Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to the trade war
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to tariffs and trade war
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has had a long journey to theaters. Originally...
‘Black Widow’ soars to pandemic box office record