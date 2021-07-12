Emporia Chamber welcomes new suicide prevention organization

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention as its newest member.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention is its newest member. Founder, Melissa Owen, says the non-profit wants to link the community through education, resources, support and hope for those that have been affected by suicide. The Chamber said the organization provides suicide prevention training sessions for businesses, organizations and community members.

According to the Chamber, Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention will host its annual Art Inspired by Hope art show at the Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St. in Emporia, on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. as part of August Emporia First Friday Art Walk.

Beacon Board President Becky DeJesus said the art show is open to everyone and will accept entries until Aug. 1. It said the cost per entry is $10 and the community will vote for their top three artists. It said gift certificates will be awarded to the winners.

The Chamber said Beacon For Hope was founded as a tribute to Owen’s sister, who was lost to suicide in 2006. It said the organization’s lighthouse logo is a symbol of light and hope for those that have lost a loved one to suicide, those who have struggled with suicide and those who are struggling with suicide.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.