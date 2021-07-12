Advertisement

Emporia Chamber welcomes new suicide prevention organization

FILE - Emporia
FILE - Emporia(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention as its newest member.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce says Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention is its newest member. Founder, Melissa Owen, says the non-profit wants to link the community through education, resources, support and hope for those that have been affected by suicide. The Chamber said the organization provides suicide prevention training sessions for businesses, organizations and community members.

According to the Chamber, Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention will host its annual Art Inspired by Hope art show at the Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St. in Emporia, on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. as part of August Emporia First Friday Art Walk.

Beacon Board President Becky DeJesus said the art show is open to everyone and will accept entries until Aug. 1. It said the cost per entry is $10 and the community will vote for their top three artists. It said gift certificates will be awarded to the winners.

The Chamber said Beacon For Hope was founded as a tribute to Owen’s sister, who was lost to suicide in 2006. It said the organization’s lighthouse logo is a symbol of light and hope for those that have lost a loved one to suicide, those who have struggled with suicide and those who are struggling with suicide.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team members prepare for a water rescue on a possible drowning victim at Lake Shawnee on...
Rescue team finds 19-year-old drowning victim deceased in Lake Shawnee
Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill said 33-year-old Martin Cuellar Macial is facing charges related...
Man in custody after Sunday morning domestic violence incident
Lightning struck a nearby tree, which led to a fire that destroyed a home in the area of...
Lake Sherwood home destroyed by fire after lighting strikes nearby tree
45-year-old Charles Lamb, Jr. of Topeka is facing assault and multiple gun charges after...
Topeka man facing charges after holding a man at gunpoint Saturday night
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

Woman taken to hospital after Monday morning crash southeast of Topeka
FILE
JCPD to unveil new Mural Wall with ribbon-cutting
FILE
COVID crisis counseling program extended for Kansans through Dec.
FILE - Battle of the Badges, Manhattan, Kan., 2019.
Battle of the Badges blood drive coming to Manhattan