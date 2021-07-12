COVID crisis counseling program extended for Kansans through Dec.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas: Stronger Together program has been extended through December to help Kansans cope with COVID-19 and their mental health.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management says it has received an extension to continue the Crisis Counseling Program for COVID-19 through Dec. 30, 2021. It said the program for Kansas is called “Kansas: Stronger Together.”

According to the Division of Emergency Mgmt., the program provides a free, anonymous crisis counseling assistance line to all Kansans by calling 1-800-273-8255. It said the line is available 24/7 and provides crisis counseling through select community mental health centers, educational material and online support for all mental health and wellness.

“Kansas: Stronger Together is free and available to provide virtual and one on one services to citizens experiencing stress, anxiety, and concern over COVID-19 related impacts,” said Devan Tucking, Response and Recovery Services Section Chief, KDEM. “This program offers resources that can apply to overall enhancing mental health and wellness for all purposes.”

The Division of Emergency Mgmt. said the program has partnered with various local community mental health providers to administer services. It said a website with print information and resources can be found HERE. It said an interactive Facebook Page can be found at Kansas: Stronger Together which offers daily affirmations, wellness breaks, activities and tips, as well as educational information.

According to the Division, virtual activities are available at join.me, with code KDEMResponse. It said audio is available by calling 866-620-7326, 8551008957. It said activities are as follows:

Coffee Breaks chat sessions are conducted every other Wednesday at 11 a.m. This is an open, guided discussion forum on topics such as self-care, anxiety, stress, and other wellness issues.

Gratitude Series, available Thursdays in July and August at 11 a.m. to explore the practice of gratitude and how it can enhance your mental health.

Helping the Helpers Frontline and Essential Pandemic Workers guided discussion -- July 20 and 27, 2 p.m.

Returning to Normal guided discussion -- July 22 and 30, 2 p.m.

The Division said Kansas: Stronger Together is authorized under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act Crisis Counseling Regular Services Program. It said the program requires a presidential disaster declaration for Individual Assistance and is administered through an interagency federal partnership between FEMA and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Center for Mental Health Services.

According to the Division, the program is coordinated in Kansas with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, Kansas Department for Children and Families and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.

For more information about Kansas: Stronger Together, click HERE.

